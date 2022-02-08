.

UP polls: Odisha's 'Sai Ram Gandhi' seeks votes for Yogi Adityanath Published on: 44 minutes ago



With just 48 hours left for Uttar Pradesh polls to begin, an Odisha youth Mohan Mahapatra also known as 'Sai Ram Gandhi' is seeking votes for CM Yogi Adityanath. The youth had gained fame when he travelled to 7 states on foot dressed like Mahatma Gandhi and wanted to spread the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Now Mohan says he will roam across UP and urge people to vote for Yogi. He says he can walk 60 km a day. Mohan was also present during the release of the BJPs' manifesto at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where he interacted with the media and said that he will seek votes for CM Yogi all across Uttar Pradesh.