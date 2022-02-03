.

Health worker walks 6 kms on snow to vaccinate students in Himachal Pradesh Published on: 12 minutes ago



Shimla: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Himachal cm Jairam Thakur shared a video on social media of women health workers walking 6 kilometers on snow to reach the school for vaccination of students in the Mandi district. The Union Minister said that "The health army of the country is the pride of the country. Health workers who walk 6 kilometers to vaccinate children. I am proud of our health army." CM Jai Ram Thakur said that "the services being rendered by the health workers with dedication under the Covid Vaccination Campaign are writing a successful story."