Uniformed sub-inspector quits job, joins Samajwadi Party Published on: 11 minutes ago



Ajeet Bhadana, a sub-inspector with the forest department in UP's Bulandshahr tendered his resignation at a public meet hosted by a Samajwadi Party leader in Meerut. Now, a video of the meeting is making rounds on social media. In the video, the sub-inspector claims that he is receiving threat calls from BJP MLAs and Ministers demanding votes. He gets calls from BJP leader Dinesh Khatik and Sangeet Som and now he is getting tired of all this and tendering his resignation. Further, Ajeet Bhadana claimed that BJP's rule is not good for 'Gujjars' and they are not even getting jobs in the BJP regime.