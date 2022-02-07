.

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar through Ganga arti in Varanasi Published on: 34 minutes ago



A unique tribute was given to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Varanasi on Sunday as the arti organized by Ganga Seva Nidhi, Varanasi was dedicated to her. Prayers were also offered for the peace of her soul by lighting lamps on the Ganges. A pattern resembling Mageshkar's face was created with lamps on the bank. Ashish Tiwari, treasurer of Ganga Seva Nidhi said that "We all have lost the goddess of voice. We prayed to Maa Ganga and Baba Kashi Vishwanath to give peace to her soul."