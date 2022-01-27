.

Tigress hunts down wild boar at Ranthambore National Park



Jaipur: Sometimes predator becomes prey. One such incident was caught live on camera by tourists who visited Ranthambore National Park of Rajasthan recently. There are always some thrilling scenes to be seen in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, a former royal hunting ground and home to tigers, leopards and marsh crocodiles. Usually wild boars pose a big threat to tigers, however, now the story is reversed.A T-39 tigress was captured on camera fighting a wild boar in the famous tourist attraction. Tourists were thrilled to see this scene and recorded it. Watch it.