People throng Sardar Patel Marg to pay last respects to CDS Bipin Rawat Published on: 29 minutes ago



With the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat set to pass through Delhi's Sardar Patel Marg on his last journey, throngs of people have descended upon the road to pay their last respects to the general. Rawat, having overtaken as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019, was known as someone who took tough decisions. Interacting with ETV Bharat, people in the crowd expressed that the General's passing comes at a great cost to the country. Flowers petals were showered upon the convoy carrying Rawat's mortal remains. All of the deceased will be cremated with full military honours in Brar crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.