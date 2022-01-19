.

COVID warriors trek 40 km in snow to vaccinate children against COVID



Chamba: A video has surfaced from Bharmour, a tribal area of ​​Chamba district, in which health workers are trying to make the COVID vaccination campaign successful by walking in snow for 40 km. Walking all the way from Bharmour to Badgran, risking their lives, these COVID warriors vaccinated the eligible children in Badgran region. BMO Bharmour Ankit Sharma says that Bharmour is a very difficult area. Snow has covered four to five feet of the land. Despite that, the Health Department officials crossed even glaciers to vaccinate teenagers against COVID.