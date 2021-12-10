.

The last journey of CDS Bipin Rawat Published on: 2 minutes ago



The last journey of CDS Bipin Rawat on Friday started from his residence at Kamraj Marg. People were seen joining the procession from the roadside, carrying banners and national flags. The cremation was held in the Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were laid for cremation on the same pyre, lit by their two daughters: Tarini and Kritika. A 17 gun salute accorded to the General as per military protocol. Several noted politicians, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP's JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi also paid their last respects.