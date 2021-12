.

The ashes of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat immersed in the Ganges in Haridwar Published on: 10 minutes ago



The ashes of the country's first CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were immersed in the Ganges at VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. It was immersed by Rawat's daughters Kritika and Tarini and other relatives. Rawat and his wife lost their lives along with 11 others in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.