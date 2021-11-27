.

Surjewala: Only Congress can challenge BJP in elections Published on: 3 hours ago



In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Regional Editor Sachin Sharma, Congress general secretary and national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee can never become an alternative to Congress. He also alleged that Mamata wants to weaken the Congress party and she can't even win any election outside Bengal. He claims Congress is the only party that can challenge BJP as regional parties do not have the strength to do so. He speaks on the withdrawal of the farm laws and Salman Khurshid book controversy in the exclusive interview.