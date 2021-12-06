.

Snow-clad mountains of Badrinath, Kedarnath offer breathtaking view



After the fresh snowfall in the higher Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand on Monday morning, a breathtaking view of the mountain was seen. Badrinath in Chamoli district and Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district are also experiencing heavy snowfall. Along with Badridhan Dham, it is snowing in the famous snow sports center Auli as well. The skiing slopes of Auli can be seen covered with a thick white blanket of snow. Snowfall has also taken over Brahmatal located in the Dewal block, and has also accumulated up to a height of one and a half inches in the GMVN campus and the parking area in Auli. At the same time, tremendous snowfall is also recorded at the Baba Kedarnath Dham located in Rudraprayag district.