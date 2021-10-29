.

Skypod firm in UAE tied to company flagged abroad



Sharjah: Firm uSky showed off what they described as an energy-efficient, smart solution to fly above traffic across the Emirates. A company that wants to build futuristic transport pods in the UAE is linked to a problematic investment firm abroad. The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian firm that hopes to secure contracts here in the near future.