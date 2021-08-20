.

Situation in Afghanistan unfolding in a dangerous way, says Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta Published on: Aug 20, 2021, 4:14 PM IST |

Hyderabad: Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta, a political thinker and foreign policy expert, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat Assistant News Editor (English) Verghese P Abraham, has said that the Taliban taking over Afghanistan is a very dicey kind of a situation, not only just for India but for the whole world. He added that it is a crisis kind of the situation for the global community and the United Nations is very concerned with the developments. Watch to know more about the Afghan turmoil and India's options.