Shivpuri BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi threatens village assistant over phone Published on: 40 minutes ago



Shivpuri BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi reached a village in the Kolaras area as part of 'Janata Darbar'. During this, the villagers narrated their problems to the MLA and complained to him against employment assistant Shivraj Dhakad. Despite knowing about the MLA's visit to the village, Shivraj did not reach the Janata Darbar. Due to this the irked MLA called up Shivraj over the phone and threatened him to come to the spot and also abused him in front of the villagers over the phone. The video went viral on social media.