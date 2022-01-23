.

Shimla Police rescue pregnant lady stuck amid heavy snowfall Published on: 1 hours ago



While tourists were enjoying the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, locals are struggling to cope with their daily life. In an incident in Shimla, a pregnant woman who was being taken to hospital by her family members got stuck as many of the roads are blocked because of snowfall. However, Himachal police personnel came to their rescue, and they shifted the woman into their vehicle and took her to the Kamla Nehru Hospital. The humanitarian gesture of Shimla Police is receiving appreciation from everywhere. Last year also, in similar incident, the police have rescued a pregnant woman. Dr Monika Bhutunguru, Superintendent of Police Shimla lauded the police action.