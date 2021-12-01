.

Road damaged due to landslide in Tirumala kanuma route Published on: 3 hours ago

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Tirumala: A ghat road leading to the famed Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hills was closed on Wednesday after landslides damaged the road at three places, officials said. A boulder that rolled down onto the road from atop the hill, created a large dent upon impact, destroying the road at three places. Officials have closed the Ghat route following the incident.