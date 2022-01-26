.

Kerala minister unfurls National Flag upside down in Kasaragod on Republic Day Published on: 1 hours ago



Kasargod: In an embarrassing scenario, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil unfurled the national flag upside down in Kasargod Municipal Stadium. Without realizing the mistake, the minister and other top officials went on to salute the incorrectly hoisted flag. Journalists on duty spotted the mistake and alerted the officials. The minister waited until the flag was hoisted correctly and the Republic Day celebrations began after that.