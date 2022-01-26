.

Watch: ITBP jawans hoist tricolour amid snowfall in Auli Published on: 36 minutes ago



ITBP personnel posted at Auli, a mountaineering and skiing institute at an altitude of 9544 feet above sea level in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, hoisted the flag at a height of nearly 10,000 feet, on the occasion of Republic Day amid snowfall in sub-zero temperatures. IG SB Sharma, Principal of Mountaineering and Skiing Institute ITBP, said that the Republic Day festival was celebrated with great pomp in Auli.