Watch: Catch a glimpse of this rare flower that blooms once a year Published on: 15 minutes ago



Erode (Tamil Nadu): Brahma Kamal otherwise known as the king of Himalayan flowers is a unique flower that blooms only once a year. A video of this made a surprising appearance in Gopal's residence. Gopal, who hails from Punchaipuliyampatti near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, has been growing the rare Brahma Kamal flower at his home. This flower is unique in the sense that it blooms only once a year and that during the night. Gopal's residence. Brahma Kamal blooms at night but withers away before the sunrise in the early morning. People around the area are amazed by this unique type of flower that blooms in the Himalayas.