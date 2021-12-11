.

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind reviews IMA passing out parade in Dehradun



Dehradun: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday reviewed the Indian Military Academy (IMA) passing out parade at Chetwode Building Drill Square in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. He said that the Indian flag shall always fly high because brave men like the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who were trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), would always preserve and protect its honour. "Our flag shall always fly high because brave men like late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who was trained here at the IMA, will always preserve and protect its honour," President Kovind added.