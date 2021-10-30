.

Pray for me, Pope tells Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit India, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart. Modi made the overture on Saturday during a 55-minute audience with the Pope at the Vatican. During the encounter, Prime Minister Modi gave Pope Francis a silver candelabra and a book, “The Climate Climb: India's strategy, actions and achievements." In return, the Pope gave Modi a collection of his main teaching documents and a bronze medallion featuring a tree and the words in Italian “The desert will become a garden."