PM relishes 'chana' at ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday relished 'chana' at ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad. He was in ICRISAT on the occasion of the institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Earlier in the day he said that to enable the farmers of the country to deal with the challenge of climate change the focus of his government is the fusion of basic and traditional ways of farming and march to the future.