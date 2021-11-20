.

Pilgrims celebrate religious festival in Pakistan Published on: Nov 20, 2021, 10:27 PM IST



More than 3,000 Sikh pilgrims gathered in Kartarpur in Pakistan on Friday to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. An estimated 1,300 pilgrims have come from India to celebrate the festival, which is taking place in the town of Nankana Sahib. The festival is marked with a procession in which the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib is carried on a decorated float, known as a palki, accompanied by musicians and armed guards.