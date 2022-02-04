.

Pakadua Vivah menace picks up pace in Bihar



In Bihar, instances of 'Pakadua vivah' (forced marriage) have once again picked up the pace. The practice, which is mainly seen in a few districts in Northern Bihar, is solemnized often with prior knowledge of, and cooperation by, local people. On average, 3000 forced marriages happen every year in Bihar. Several such instances took place in recent months, with one of them involving a young man visiting his sister-in-law on January 30, and forcefully being married off to his brother-in-law's sister. Another such recent incident saw youth from Bihar's Nawada being thrashed while protesting the forced marriage and was married off while he fell unconscious due to the beating.