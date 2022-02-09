.

Navjot Singh Sidhu would have been right choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Published on: 55 minutes ago



Amritsar (Punjab): Days after Congress announced sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face for upcoming Punjab Polls, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that Sidhu would have been the right choice for Punjab CM face. The leader also said, “Navjot Sidhu would've been the right choice for CM. I am not saying this because he is my husband but because he deserves it.” Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20. Votes for all 117 constituencies will be counted on March 10.