.

Watch: Andhra girl on way to becoming India's future chess star Published on: 1 hours ago



Bommini Mounika Akshaya from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur dreams to be a Grandmaster one day. With her parents' support, she puts her heart and soul into winning national and international titles in Chess, with the hope that sponsorship would come her way and help her accomplish her dream. Mounika started playing chess at the age of six and has won a dozen titles even before turning 10. With her parents support despite financial limitations, she has been making records and at present, she is the Woman International Master.