Band of Brothers! Wedding of slain CRPF jawan's sister performed by friends in Raebareli



Rae Bareli: Brother Moments! Jyoti was married on Wednesday night in the Pleasant View Marriage Hall of the city. Jyoti's brother Shailendra Pratap Singh was a CRPF jawan who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu on 5 October 2020. Singh's fellow soldiers who attended the wedding performed duties of as a band of brothers, from the reception to the farewell, every ritual that Singh would have performed were carried out by these brothers in uniform. The act welled up the eyes of onlookers and a thankful Singh's family.