Man narrowly escapes death at Dadar railway station Published on: 58 minutes ago



In a closely escaped accident in Mumbai on Saturday, two home guards on duty saved the life of a passenger who fell into a clearing between a platform and a train while boarding a running locomotive at Dadar railway station on the Western Railway. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera at the railway station, while the video is going viral on social media. Both the home guard personnel who saved the life of the passenger are being appreciated while one of them, Ganesh Korde has said that the passengers should refrain from trying to catch running locals.