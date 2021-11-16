.

For the first time, London has switched on the Christmas lights of 20 streets at the same time. Businesses hope the spectacle will encourage more people to visit the UK capital's shopping districts to make up for the shortfall of international visitors. Covid-19 pandemic coupled with subsequent lockdowns had dealt a blow to the tourism sector of the country which otherwise, historically, has been a favourite destination of international tourists.