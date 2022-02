.

Caught on CCTV: Leopards roaming in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar Published on: 1 hours ago



The residents of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand are living in fear as a leopard with two cubs has been seen roaming on the streets of Thakurdwara and Kathaytabada area. The visuals of the leopards were caught on CCTV after a local resident Deepak Pant went through the footage looking for his missing dog.