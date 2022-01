.

Jallikattu bull attacks a passerby woman in TN - Viral Video Published on: 34 minutes ago



During the annual Jallikattu Festival in Tamil Nadu, a bull knocked down a passerby woman on a two-wheeler causing her severe injuries. The woman has been admitted to a government hospital in the Thiruvannamalai district, while a case has been registered regarding the incident. A video that captured the brutal incident is going viral on the internet.