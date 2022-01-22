.

Heavy snowfall continues for third day in Bageshwar district Published on: 9 minutes ago



Bad weather conditions prevail in Bageshwar district of Uttrakhand for three consecutive days as the High trenches like Pindar Valley, Bichla Danpur areas received snowfall on Friday evening. While the areas like Kapkot, Liti, Shama witnessed rainfall. Leading to the bad weather conditions the maximum temperature of Bageshwar was recorded 12 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.