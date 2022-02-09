.

'Dress code has to be followed': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Hijab row Published on: 12 minutes ago



Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has made a controversial statement amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka. "No one should have any objection to wearing a hijab. Anyone who wants to wear a hijab can wear it, but if someone is going to an educational institution, the dress code of the institution has to be followed," he said. The controversy started in January when six girl students from a government college in Karnataka were forbidden from entering the college premises because they were wearing a hijab. The girls put out a strong protest against the administration's decision, flaring up resistance over the matter in several other educational institutes across the state.