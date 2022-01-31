.

Gwalior Collector gives a dressing-down to agitating students at Jiwaji University Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

A video of a heated argument ensued between the NSUI students of Jiwaji University and Gwalior Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh went viral on social media. In the video, we can see the agitating students were caught unawares when the Collector posed them a volley of questions regarding their studies. The students fumbled to answer his questions. He pulled them up for agitating instead of concentrating on their studies. It is learnt that the students are agitating for the postponement of exams. The irked Collector gave them a dressing-down and told them to concentrate on studies instead of staging protests. The students said that they did not get enough time for preparation, therefore, they are demanding more time to prepare for the examination. Later, exams were deferred by the university administration with the intervention of the Collector.