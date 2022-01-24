.

Bridegroom rides on JCB to bride's home for marriage rituals Published on: 40 minutes ago



In a strange wedding procession in Himachal's Sirmaur district, a bridegroom chose JCB instead of a car to reach the bride's house. Actually, it was not the groom's choice but it's the situation that forced him to do so. Himachal is receiving heavy snowfall for the past couple of days, blocking roads for vehicular movement. After completing the wedding rituals, the groom left for his house along with the bride in the same JCB.