.

River, waterfalls have frozen due to cold in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district Published on: 2 hours ago



With cold weather continuing to batter Uttarakhand, the weather in both mountains and plain districts of the state has recently suffered chilly spells. In the Chamoli district, all waterfalls, drains and burrows in the Niti-Malari valley region have turned into frost. The ponds have also frozen due to snowfall. Owing to the ever-changing nature of weather in Uttarakhand, the cold in the state has rapidly increased in the past two days. Even in the low-lying areas of Chamoli, the cold has significantly increased. People in the region have reportedly resorted to warm clothes and heaters to escape the cold, with most of them forced to take shelter inside their homes due to the weather.