The West Bengal forest department has captured and rescued a fully grown Royal Bengal Tiger that wandered in the Sheikhpara area of Meriganj-2 at Kultali near the Sundarbans. It has been reported that the tiger had entered the human habitation creating panic among the villagers. The police along with the firefighters were involved in this rescue mission for the past six days and succeeded on Tuesday. The rescue team spotted the tiger with the help of a drone. Firefighters sprayed cold water into the dense zone to lure out the tiger from its hiding place. After a long wait, when the tiger appeared on the tree, the officials fired tranquilizer shots at its legs. Soon after the rescue, the tiger was taken back to the Jharkhali Tiger Reserve project. Later on Wednesday, the big cat was left back into the Dhulibhasani Jungle of the Sundarbans.