Expelled Congress MP Akhilesh Singh defiant, rules out apology Published on: 39 minutes ago |

Updated on: 32 minutes ago

Former Union Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Singh said that the winter session of Parliament is going to end in 2 days but his suspension along with 12 other Rajya Sabha MPs has not been taken back. "This is sad, a conspiracy was hatched against us. The central government itself does not want Parliament to function," he said