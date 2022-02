.

Everyone must visit 'Statue of Equality' at least once in life: Amit Shah Published on: 26 minutes ago



Home Minister Amit Shah visited Sriramanagaram at Muchhinthal in Rangareddy district along with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday. He said that Ramanujacharya taught the principle of equality a thousand years ago. "It's my opinion that everyone should visit the Statue of Equality at least once in life irrespective of caste and religion," he said