.

WATCH touching visuals: Elephant wakes up a dead elephant calf Published on: 2 hours ago



The efforts of an elephant to wake up a dead male elephant calf melted the hearts of many at Malampuzha Anakallu in Palakkad district. The male elephant calf was reportedly electrocuted when it came in contact with an electric line on Monday night. The elephant stood guard to the body and one of them was seen trying to wake up the dead calf. The elephant stood there for several hours, not allowing anyone to go nearby. The forest officials have to wait for the elephant to leave before retrieving the body for cremation.