.

Drunk woman behaves rudely with Police on New Years Eve, taken into custody in Hyd Published on: 16 minutes ago



In an untoward incident full of drunken stupor, a woman on the night of Saturday, December 31, used unparliamentary language towards police in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area while intoxicated. The woman, later found to be a resident of Mumbai, was in a car accompanied by a young man when she was approached by the police in a check post. As per reports, police stopped the vehicle and proceeded with the breath analyzer equipment to test them when she mouthed foul language and tried to attack the cops. She was supported by her acquaintance. She was later taken into custody.