DMK MLA Nivedha Murugan surprises with his bus driving skills Published on: 9 minutes ago



Mayiladuthurai: DMK MLA Nivedha Murugan attended the government bus service inauguration ceremony, in Poompuhar, his constituency on Saturday. With this, bus service has been resumed between Thiruvidaikazhi and Mayliaduthurai after five years. After flagging off the bus service in Thiruvidaikazhi area, and started the bus himself and drove the bus for six kilometres. Both the passengers in the bus and localities were surprised by this.