Lalu Prasad Yadav says India is heading towards 'Civil War' Published on: 31 minutes ago



After landing in Patna on Wednesday, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked the Central government and alleged that the country is heading towards civil war. "The country is heading towards a civil war under the leadership of Narendra Modi and BJP would be fully responsible for it. BJP leaders keep talking about riots, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Ram-Rahim but no talk about poverty, inflation, unemployment in the country. Even the prime minister said anything on it. BJP got addicted to the Hindu-Muslim thing and they believe that they will keep getting Hindu votes, but no Hindu will vote for them"