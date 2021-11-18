.

Colorful aerobatics enthrall spectators as Dubai air show nears end Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Dubai (UAE): One day before the end of UAE's Dubai Air Show, spectators gathered to watch aerobatic stunts in the sky by Emirati and international teams. On the tarmac, excited spectators watched jets perform aerobatic shows in the sky. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, came again to the Dubai Air Show on Wednesday.