Close shave: RPF jawan saves elderly woman from falling under train Published on: 2 hours ago



Hoshangabad (MP): The life of a 75-year-old elderly woman was saved due to the promptness of GRP constable Yogesh Pachauri at Pipariya Railway Station. The woman who had crossed the railway track just then was tired and sat near the edge of the platform. At the same time, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminal - Varanasi Express was approaching the station. An RPF jawan noticing the woman sitting at the edge of the platform rushed from behind and saved her. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Watch the video!