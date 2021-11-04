.

China is building new coal power plants Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 52 minutes ago

Shanxi (China): As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference, with pledges to reduce coal usage high up on the agenda, China's coal production is busier than ever. In the Shanxi region in the north of the country three coal power stations operate a few hours' drive from one another. Two of the power stations are brand new, while one is adding extra capacity, and trucks move through the town in their hundreds delivering coal from mines to power stations or across China. A new scientific study has found that the dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared in a puff of coal-fired smoke, much of it from China.