Hyderabad youth completes Kashmir to Kanyakumari solo walking trip in 75 days



A young man from Hyderabad has successfully completed a solo walking trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Vamsi Shekhar (22), of Balapur in Hyderabad, set a record of 3,700 km of solo walking in 75 days. He said he intended to complete the trip in 75 days by walking. He started his solo walking trip on September 16, 2021 and completed it on November 30 this year. 75 days of Vijaya Yatra was dedicated to the freedom fighters. Vamsi returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday.