CCTV visuals of Vellore Jewel shop robbery released Published on: 10 hours ago



Vellore district police released CCTV footage of an incident of robbery in the Jos Alukkas Jewellery in Vellore. The robbery incident was reported yesterday. The perpetrators drilled a hole in the wall at the back entrance of the shop and entered into the showroom. They looted 15 kgs of Gold and 500 gms of diamond worth of Rs eight crores. In the CCTV footage, a man wearing a loin mask is seen spraying over the CCTVs to evade the evidence. Eight special teams headed by DSP has been deployed to catch the robbers.