Watch: BJP candidate weighed against silver in Agra Published on: 38 minutes ago



BJP candidate from Agra, Yogendra Upadhyay, was weighed against silver on Saturday. The video of the incident which went viral, shows Sushila Agarwal, a wholesale businessperson who sells silver anklets, weighing Upadhyay against his weight of 76 kilos using blocks of silver. The incident occurred when Agarwal was campaigning in the constituency.