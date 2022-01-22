Gunfight between rival sand mafia gangs caught live on camera
Published on: 39 minutes ago
A gang war-like situation erupted among the sand mafia at Kamaluddin Chak sand ghat of Rajapur Diara under the Koilwar police station area in Bhojpur district. Two rival gangs opened fire against each other in which two people were shot dead, including a bank employee. The whole incident got captured on camera and now the videos are getting viral on internet. However, police have started investigation into the matter and looking for criminals.
