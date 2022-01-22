.

Gunfight between rival sand mafia gangs caught live on camera Published on: 39 minutes ago



A gang war-like situation erupted among the sand mafia at Kamaluddin Chak sand ghat of Rajapur Diara under the Koilwar police station area in ​​Bhojpur district. Two rival gangs opened fire against each other in which two people were shot dead, including a bank employee. The whole incident got captured on camera and now the videos are getting viral on internet. However, police have started investigation into the matter and looking for criminals.